Top Catalan Court Bars Torra From Holding Public Office for 18 Months

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The High Court of Justice of Catalonia has barred President of Catalan Government Quim Torra from holding elected office for 18 months, according to a statement on the court 's ruling published on Thursday.

The top regional court has found Torra guilty of disobeying the Spanish central electoral commission's order to remove pro-independence symbols from government buildings during the election campaigns in April and May.

"The sentence imposes the penalty of a 10-month fine with a daily quota of 100 Euros [$111] (the amount is set relating to his purchasing power) as well as a special disqualification from holding elected public office, either at local, regional, national or European levels," the court said in a statement.

Torra has the right to appeal the decision in the Spanish Supreme Court. If the sentence is upheld, Torra will have to leave office, which would trigger a snap presidential election in Catalonia.