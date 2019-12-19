UrduPoint.com
Top Catalan Court Bars Torra From Holding Public Office For 18 Months

Umer Jamshaid Thu 19th December 2019 | 07:06 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The High Court of Justice of Catalonia has barred President of Catalan Government Quim Torra from holding elected office for 18 months, according to a statement on the court's ruling published on Thursday.

The top regional court has found Torra guilty of disobeying the Spanish central electoral commission's order to remove pro-independence symbols from government buildings during the election campaigns in April and May.

"The sentence imposes the penalty of a 10-month fine with a daily quota of 100 Euros [$111] (the amount is set relating to his purchasing power) as well as a special disqualification from holding elected public office, either at local, regional, national or European levels," the court said in a statement.

Torra has the right to appeal the decision in the Spanish Supreme Court. If the sentence is upheld, Torra will have to leave office, which would trigger a snap presidential election in Catalonia.

More Stories From World

