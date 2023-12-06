Open Menu

Top China, US Diplomats Discuss Israel-Hamas War In Call: Beijing, Washington

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Top China, US diplomats discuss Israel-Hamas war in call: Beijing, Washington

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) China and the United States said their top diplomats discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict in a call on Wednesday, agreeing on the need to de-escalate the war.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken "reiterated the imperative of all parties working to prevent the conflict from spreading", according to the US State Department.

Blinken also raised recent attacks by Iran-backed Huthi rebels in the Red Sea, describing them as "an unacceptable threat to maritime security and international law that all nations have an obligation to uphold", according to department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Beijing said Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in turn, stressed that regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas, "the top priority is to cease fire and end the war as soon as possible".

"Major countries must adhere to fairness and justice, uphold objectivity and impartiality, demonstrate calm and rationality, and make every effort to cool down the situation and prevent larger-scale humanitarian disasters," Wang said, according to the foreign ministry.

He also reiterated Beijing's calls for a two-state solution to the conflict, stressing "any arrangement involving the future of Palestine must reflect the will of the Palestinian people".

"China is willing to work with all parties to make efforts to this end," he said.

pfc-oho/je/sco

Related Topics

Fire Israel Palestine China Beijing United States All From Top

Recent Stories

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

14 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

14 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

14 hours ago
Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

14 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

14 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

14 hours ago
 Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

14 hours ago
 Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbot ..

Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbottom axing

14 hours ago
 CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxy ..

CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxygen shortage

14 hours ago

More Stories From World