Top Chinese Aid Agency Briefs On Humanitarian Assistance To Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Top Chinese aid agency briefs on humanitarian assistance to Gaza

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) China has provided four batches of humanitarian assistance to Gaza since the latest outbreak of the Palestine-Israel conflict in October 2023, said Li Min, spokesperson for the China International Development Cooperation Agency (aCIDCA).

Addressing a press briefing, he said the four batches included food, medicines, tents, blankets, cotton clothes, mobile toilets, ventilators and other supplies.

He said China will continue to cooperate with Egypt, Jordan, the United Nations and other organizations to actively explore new ways to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza on the premise of fully respecting and understanding the needs of the Palestinian side.

APP/asg

