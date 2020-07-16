Top Chinese, Central Asian State Diplomats to Discuss COVID-19 at Video Meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Foreign ministers of China and five Central Asian countries ” Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan ” will hold their first meeting in a video conference format on Thursday to discuss cooperation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting will be chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The event will also be attended by Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Kyrgyzstan's Chingiz Aidarbekov, Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirodjiddin Muhriddin, Turkmenistan's Rashid Meredov and Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

Apart from the situation over the coronavirus, the participants are set to discuss the development of regional safety, as well as mechanisms for economic growth.