Top Chinese Diplomat Calls Putin-Xi Summit 'Very Productive'

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) SAKHALINSK, Russia, March 26 (Sputnik) - The recent summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow was "very successful and productive," Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Sunday.

"Very successful, very productive," Qin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, commenting on the outcome of the talks.

He added that the two leaders had managed to reach many agreements and discussed important issues concerning China-Russia bilateral relations, as well as regional peace and stability.

Xi paid a state visit to Russia from March 20-22, during which he had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders signed a joint statement on a plan to develop key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation by 2030.