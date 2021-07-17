Top Chinese Diplomat Comes to Damascus - Syrian State Media

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Damascus on Saturday and will meet with senior officials, Syrian state media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Damascus on Saturday and will meet with senior officials, Syrian state media reported.

The official SANA news agency said that Syrian Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad greeted the Chinese diplomat at Damascus International Airport.

Sputnik asked Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian during a news briefing on Friday to comment on reports of Wang's planned Syria trip and his possible meeting with President Bashar Assad. He said, "I don't have anything to release at the moment."