Top Chinese diplomat denounces US 'small circle' diplomacy ahead of G7

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :A top Chinese diplomat on Friday condemned Washington's "small circle" diplomacy, state media reported, in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as G7 leaders meet for their first in-person summit in nearly two years.

Yang Jiechi, the Chinese Communist Party's chief diplomat, reportedly told Blinken that "genuine multilateralism is not pseudo-multilateralism based on the interests of small circles".