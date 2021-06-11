UrduPoint.com
Top Chinese Diplomat Denounces US 'small Circle' Diplomacy Ahead Of G7

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:17 PM

A top Chinese diplomat on Friday condemned Washington's "small circle" diplomacy, state media reported, in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as G7 leaders meet for their first in-person summit in nearly two years

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :A top Chinese diplomat on Friday condemned Washington's "small circle" diplomacy, state media reported, in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as G7 leaders meet for their first in-person summit in nearly two years.

Yang Jiechi, the Chinese Communist Party's chief diplomat, reportedly told Blinken that "genuine multilateralism is not pseudo-multilateralism based on the interests of small circles".

