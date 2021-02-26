Top Chinese Diplomat Notes Improvement at Border With India After Pullout of Troops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said during a phone conversation with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, that the situation in the tense border area has considerably improved after both sides withdrew forces along the so-called Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The two sides pulled out their troops from the Pangong Lake area of the LAC earlier in February and held another round of the senior commanders' meeting, discussing the remaining issues in the region.

Wang and Jaishankar talked for over an hour on Thursday to discuss the border situation and bilateral relations.

"The withdrawal of Chinese and Indian troops from the front line in the Pangong Lake area has recently been completed, as a result, the situation in the area has improved significantly," Wang said, as quoted by the ministry in a statement.

The top Chinese diplomat added that Beijing and New Delhi should "appreciate" the current situation and maintain dialogue to further de-escalate the border situation.

Since the 1962 war between India and China, the two lack a duly demarcated borderline in the Himalayas. As a consequence, the area has since frequented seeing hassles between the military of both sides. Following a deadly escalation along the LAC last year, India and China boosted their military presence in the disputed region, while simultaneously launching the disengagement consultations.