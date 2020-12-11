UrduPoint.com
Top Chinese Diplomat Says Beijing Will Focus On Deepening Ties With Russia In 2021

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced Friday that a stronger strategic partnership with Russia would be his country's foreign policy priority next year

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced Friday that a stronger strategic partnership with Russia would be his country's foreign policy priority next year.

China wants to "strengthen strategic coordination between the two countries in all spheres and at all levels to serve as a Chinese-Russian pillar that will support international peace, stability and a strategic balance of power," he said.

The diplomat praised the countries' joint fight against the coronavirus pandemic that promoted an international response to the health crisis. He said they were working "hand-in-hand" to defend the established view of World War Two and the global strategic stability.

More Stories From World

