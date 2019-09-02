Top Chinese Diplomat to Start Visit to N.Korea on Monday Amid Stalled Peace Process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will start his three-day trip to North Korea on Monday amid the stalled process of the Korean Peninsula denuclearization.

China's top diplomat is expected to meet with his North Korean counterpart, Ri Yong Ho, during the visit.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula significantly improved last year after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump. In June 2018, Kim and Trump reached an agreement, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and potential removal of US sanctions.

However, the negotiating process has stalled this year, with the tensions having escalated after Pyongyang's recent missile tests.