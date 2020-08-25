UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Chinese Diplomat Warns Against Regressing To Cold War

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:18 PM

Top Chinese Diplomat Warns Against Regressing to Cold War

China does not want another Cold War, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a trip to Italy on Tuesday, which is aimed at strengthening Beijing's ties with Europe

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) China does not want another Cold War, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a trip to Italy on Tuesday, which is aimed at strengthening Beijing's ties with Europe.

"Chinese is against the Cold War mentality. It does not want a Cold War because this would be a step backward in our historical development," the minister said at a news conference in Rome.

Wang, who met with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio earlier in the day, said China would not let other countries start a Cold War to the detriment of the international community.

He said that his visit to Rome proved that ties between Italy and China had withstood the pandemic. Di Maio said they had signed two deals on Italian gas and agricultural exports to China.

The Chinese diplomat will also visit the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany. This is his first foreign trip since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

Related Topics

Exports Europe China France Norway Visit Germany Beijing Rome Italy Netherlands Gas Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secr ..

51 minutes ago

Oil and gas sector to fuel Indian post-COVID-19 gr ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

2 hours ago

GCC Secretary General commends Arab Youth Centre I ..

2 hours ago

AJK Prime Minister orders earliest completion of R ..

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.