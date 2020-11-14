Top Chinese Epidemiologist Says COVID-19 Herd Immunity Impossible Without Mass Vaccination

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Achieving collective immunity against the novel coronavirus is unrealistic and unscientific without mass vaccination, Zhong Nanshan, an academician of the Chinese academy of Engineering and the director of the National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Disease, said on Friday.

"Natural immunity is unrealistic, unscientific and inhuman.

Achieving collective immunity requires mass vaccination," Zhong at a virtual Russian-Chinese symposium.

According to the Chinese epidemiologist, proper collective immunity can be reached in one to two years given effective international cooperation.

In August, WHO COVID-19 technical lead Maria van Kerkhove said that simply waiting for the herd immunity to occur naturally is a "dangerous" endeavor fraught with scores of deaths, while vaccination is a safer and more effective path.