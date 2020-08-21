Top Chinese Official Arrives in S. Korea for Talks With National Security Chief - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Yang Jiechi, a senior Chinese government official, arrived on Friday in the South Korean city of Busan to hold talks with the director of the national intelligence service, Suh Hoon, state media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Yang Jiechi, a senior Chinese government official, arrived on Friday in the South Korean city of Busan to hold talks with the director of the national intelligence service, Suh Hoon, state media reported.

According to the Yonhap news agency. Suh is expected to receive Yang on Saturday morning at the Cheong Wa Dae official residence of the South Korean president.

"[The sides will] exchange opinions on issues of mutual concern, such as South Korea-China coronavirus response cooperation, bilateral relations, including high-level exchanges, as well as the Korean Peninsula and international security situations," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said, as cited by the media outlet.

According to the news agency, the officials are also expected to discuss Chinese President Xi Jinping's plans to pay a visit to South Korea later this year as soon as the situation with COVID-19 is stabilized.

This is Yang's first visit to the East Asian nation in over two years and his first meeting with Suh since the latter assumed office as the national security chief in July.