Open Menu

Top Chinese Official To Visit North Korea This Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Top Chinese official to visit North Korea this week

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) China's third highest-ranking official Zhao Leji will visit North Korea this week, Beijing and Pyongyang said Tuesday, as the two countries mark 75 years of diplomatic ties.

Zhao, who is a member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo and is China's top lawmaker, "will lead a Chinese party and government delegation to pay an official goodwill visit from April 11 to 13", foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

Zhao is China's third highest-ranking official, behind President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

Related Topics

China Visit Mao Beijing Pyongyang Lead North Korea April From Government Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairma ..

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman

14 minutes ago
 SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's min ..

SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential

1 hour ago
 Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

13 hours ago
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

13 hours ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

14 hours ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

14 hours ago
 Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfait ..

Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation

14 hours ago
 PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validat ..

PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation

14 hours ago
 CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

14 hours ago

More Stories From World