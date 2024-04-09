Top Chinese official to visit North Korea this week

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) China's third highest-ranking official Zhao Leji will visit North Korea this week, Beijing and Pyongyang said Tuesday, as the two countries mark 75 years of diplomatic ties.

Zhao, who is a member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo and is China's top lawmaker, "will lead a Chinese party and government delegation to pay an official goodwill visit from April 11 to 13", foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

Zhao is China's third highest-ranking official, behind President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.