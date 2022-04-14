UrduPoint.com

Top CIS Diplomats To Discuss Ukraine At Meeting In Dushanbe On May 13 - Russian Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Top CIS Diplomats to Discuss Ukraine at Meeting in Dushanbe on May 13 - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Foreign Ministers Council is scheduled to hold a meeting in Dushanbe on May 13, with the agenda including the situation in Ukraine, among other issues, Mikhail Yevdokimov, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's First CIS Department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Meetings of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS are traditionally held twice a year. The next meeting is scheduled in Dushanbe, tentatively on May 13. The autumn (meeting is scheduled to be held) in Nur-Sultan on October 13," Yevdokimov said.

The ministers are expected to exchange views on a wide range of issues of interaction within the organization, as well as to "discuss topical international and regional issues, including, of course, the situation in Ukraine." the diplomat added.

