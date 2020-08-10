UrduPoint.com
Top CIS Observer Praises Belarus Presidential Election As Open, Competitive

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

Top CIS Observer Praises Belarus Presidential Election as Open, Competitive

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Sergey Lebedev, the head of the observers mission from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to the presidential election in Belarus, said on Monday that the vote had been conducted in an open, lawful and competitive manner.

The preliminary results of the Belarusian presidential election, held this past Sunday, suggest incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko won over 80 percent of the vote.

"The August 9 election was conducted in compliance with the constitution and electoral code of Belarus. It was open and competitive and ensured that Belarus citizens could freely express their will," Lebedev said at a briefing.

