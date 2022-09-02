Top cleric among 18 killed in Afghanistan mosque blast

A suicide bomber struck one of western Afghanistan's biggest mosques Friday, killing at least 18 people including an influential imam who this year called for those who commit "the smallest act" against the government to be beheaded

Herat, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :A suicide bomber struck one of western Afghanistan's biggest mosques Friday, killing at least 18 people including an influential imam who this year called for those who commit "the smallest act" against the government to be beheaded.

Images posted on Twitter showed what appeared to be blood-stained bodies scattered around the compound of Gazargah Mosque in the city of Herat.

Violence has largely declined since the Taliban returned to power last year, but several bomb blasts -- some targeting minority communities -- have rocked the country in recent months, many claimed by the jihadist Islamic State (IS) group.

At least 18 people, including prominent pro-Taliban cleric Mujib ur Rahman Ansari, were killed and 23 wounded in Friday's suicide attack, said Hameedullah Motawakel, spokesman for the governor of Herat province.

"The bomber came near Ansari and then set off his explosives-laden vest," Motawakel told AFP.

Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar, who had met Ansari just hours earlier in the day at a separate gathering in Herat, condemned the cleric's killing.

"A strong and brave religious scholar of the country was martyred while performing Friday prayers," Baradar said on Twitter.