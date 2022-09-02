UrduPoint.com

Top Cleric Among 18 Killed In Afghanistan Mosque Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Top cleric among 18 killed in Afghanistan mosque blast

A suicide bomber struck one of western Afghanistan's biggest mosques Friday, killing at least 18 people including an influential imam who this year called for those who commit "the smallest act" against the government to be beheaded

Herat, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :A suicide bomber struck one of western Afghanistan's biggest mosques Friday, killing at least 18 people including an influential imam who this year called for those who commit "the smallest act" against the government to be beheaded.

Images posted on Twitter showed what appeared to be blood-stained bodies scattered around the compound of Gazargah Mosque in the city of Herat.

Violence has largely declined since the Taliban returned to power last year, but several bomb blasts -- some targeting minority communities -- have rocked the country in recent months, many claimed by the jihadist Islamic State (IS) group.

At least 18 people, including prominent pro-Taliban cleric Mujib ur Rahman Ansari, were killed and 23 wounded in Friday's suicide attack, said Hameedullah Motawakel, spokesman for the governor of Herat province.

"The bomber came near Ansari and then set off his explosives-laden vest," Motawakel told AFP.

Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar, who had met Ansari just hours earlier in the day at a separate gathering in Herat, condemned the cleric's killing.

"A strong and brave religious scholar of the country was martyred while performing Friday prayers," Baradar said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Suicide Attack Prime Minister Governor Minority Twitter Suicide Herat Mosque Government

Recent Stories

73 new dengue cases reported

73 new dengue cases reported

1 minute ago
 German Regulator Underlines Importance of Energy-S ..

German Regulator Underlines Importance of Energy-Saving, LNG Amid Nord Stream Sh ..

1 minute ago
 Voting in Final Round of UK Prime Minister Electio ..

Voting in Final Round of UK Prime Minister Election Comes to End

1 minute ago
 AJK President for early provision of basic ameniti ..

AJK President for early provision of basic amenities to locals

1 minute ago
 White House Says Climate Advisor McCarthy Leaving, ..

White House Says Climate Advisor McCarthy Leaving, John Podesta to Become Energy ..

1 minute ago
 Flood level slight increases in barrages

Flood level slight increases in barrages

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.