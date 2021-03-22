UrduPoint.com
Top Congo Opposition Candidate Dies Of Covid On Election Day

Brazzaville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Congo on Monday was counting votes from presidential elections overshadowed by the sudden death from coronavirus of opposition leader Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas, who had been campaigning against veteran leader Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Kolelas, 61, died on polling day aboard a medical plane that took him to Paris, his campaign director Christian Cyr Rodrigue Mayanda told AFP.

A close friend of Kolelas told AFP that he had died five minutes after the plane touched down at Le Bourget airport north of Paris.

A Paris court said a criminal probe had been opened into the cause of death.

Sassou Nguesso, 77, who has accumulated 36 years in power, was frontrunner in an election boycotted by the main opposition and under an internet blackout.

Kolelas had initially feared he had malaria, and discovered too late that it was coronavirus, the source said.

Kolelas tested positive for coronavirus on Friday afternoon, and was unable to host his closing campaign rally in Brazzaville.

On Saturday, he posted a video from his sickbed, declaring he was "battling against death".

"Rise up as one person... I'm fighting on my deathbed, you too fight for your change," he urged his supporters, saying the election was "about the future of your children".

Mayanda called on supporters of Kolelas to rally on Monday.

"We'll continue to count the ballots. He was ahead in a number of areas," he said.

Near Kolelas' southern stronghold of Pool, Wilfrid Raoul, a supporter, said he was "a great Congolese political leader. With him we hoped for change... For the time being we can't imagine who could replace him."

