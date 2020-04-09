UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Contender To Succeed Merkel Says Coronavirus Crisis May Shatter EU

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:12 PM

Top Contender to Succeed Merkel Says Coronavirus Crisis May Shatter EU

Friedrich Merz, the top candidate to lead German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), has warned that economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis could collapse the European Union

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Friedrich Merz, the top candidate to lead German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), has warned that economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis could collapse the European Union.

EU leaders failed this week to agree conditions for emergency loans that the eurozone's bailout mechanism, ESM, is asked to give to the hardest-hit member countries, with Italy and Spain saying they should not be stigmatized over the pandemic they did not cause.

"Europe's collapse cannot, unfortunately, be ruled out. Neither can another eurozone crisis. That is why we must do everything to unite Europe and help it avoid a second and deeper euro crisis," Merz said in an interview with the Rheinische Post daily.

The 64-year-old, who has recently recovered from COVID-19, said Germany should not be bailing out Europe together with a couple of other countries. He argued that the pandemic's economic burden on the 19-nation eurogroup was greater than in 2008.

Related Topics

Europe German European Union Germany Lead Spain Italy Euro Angela Merkel Christian Post From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Muhammad Hafeez gets bored at home

9 minutes ago

US Optimistic Russians, Saudis to Reach Agreement ..

32 seconds ago

Netherlands Confirms 1,213 New COVID-19 Cases, Tot ..

34 seconds ago

Cambodia Closing Borders Between Provinces From Ap ..

35 seconds ago

Wuhan Resident Says City Now Safest in World Amid ..

37 seconds ago

Saudi-led Coalition Ceases Hostilities in Yemen to ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.