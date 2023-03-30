UrduPoint.com

Top Court To Rule In Iran-US Frozen Assets Case

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 07:33 PM

The International Court of Justice will deliver its verdict Thursday on Iran's bid to unblock nearly $2 billion in assets frozen by the United States over alleged terror attacks

Tehran dragged its arch-foe to the UN's top tribunal in 2016 after the US Supreme Court ruled the assets should be paid to survivors and relatives of attacks blamed on the Islamic Republic.

The judgement at the Hague-based ICJ comes amid tensions over recent US strikes on Iran-linked groups in Syria, plus Tehran's nuclear programme and its support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

Judges at the court, which was set up after World War II to rule on disputes between UN member states, will begin reading out their decision at 3 pm (1300 GMT).

ICJ rulings are binding and cannot be appealed but have no enforcement powers. Countries can however complain to the UN Security Council if another state fails to obey a judgement.

Iran alleged that the assets were frozen by the United States illegally, and says it needs them at a time of economic difficulties due to nuclear sanctions against Tehran.

The US Supreme Court ruled seven years ago that the assets -- $1.75 billion belonging to Iran's Central Bank plus some from Iranian firms -- should be used to compensate victims of terror attacks.

These included the 1983 bombing of a US Marine barracks in Beirut, which killed 299 people including 241 US soldiers, and the 1996 Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia which killed 19 people.

More Stories From World

