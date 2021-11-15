Top Croatian Diplomat Warns of Growing Divisions in Western Balkans

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman warned on Monday that deepening divisions within the Western Balkans, particularly in Bosnia, were undermining democracy

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman warned on Monday that deepening divisions within the Western Balkans, particularly in Bosnia, were undermining democracy.

"The situation in the Western Balkans is getting worse, divisions are deepening. We also see the threat to democracy, integrity," he said in a doorstep interview in Brussels.

Radman, who spoke ahead of the EU foreign ministers' meeting, said the bloc's enlargement policy remained key but argued that it needed a "strong political approach" to move things forward.

He said Bosnia was of a particular concern. The country is experiencing its worst political crisis since the former Yugoslavia split up in the 1990s, the diplomat said.

"The growing unitarism and separatism deepen instability. The key for solution is full respect of the principles of equality of the three constituent peoples," he told reporters.

Tensions have been building between Bosnia's Croats and Muslim Bosniaks on one side and ethnic Serbs on the other after the country's central government banned denial of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide in July.