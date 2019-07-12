UrduPoint.com
Top Cuban Diplomat Calls Bolton Biggest Threat To Global Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 10:21 PM

Top Cuban Diplomat Calls Bolton Biggest Threat to Global Security

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Friday slammed US national security adviser John Bolton as the biggest threat to global security

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Friday slammed US national security adviser John Bolton as the biggest threat to global security.

"The influence of US National Security Advisor is the most serious threat to international peace and security," he tweeted in English.

The diplomat added that invoking the Monroe Doctrine in the western hemisphere "is an attack on the sovereignty and free determination of peoples."

Bolton announced in April that the 1823 policy that proclaimed US protectorate over the hemisphere was "alive and well" as Washington further restricted US travel to the Caribbean island in a bid to put pressure on its Communist government.

