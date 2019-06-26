Top Cuban Military Official Hails Developing Relations With Russia in Defense, Economy

(@imziishan)

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russia-Cuba relations in the defense and economic sectors remain strong and develop positively, Maj. Gen. Antonio Kurbelas Sardinas. the deputy commander of the Cuban Armed and Air Defense Forces said Wednesday.

"At present, Cuba and Russia enjoy very good relations and are strengthening their cooperation in the economic and defense sectors," Sardinas told journalists on the sidelines of Army-2019 defense forum.

He also thanked the Russian Defense Ministry for inviting him to take part in the event and stressed that the forum was providing its attendants with an opportunity to observe the development and improvement of weapons and military equipment.

"At the forum, we can proudly see developed and improved weapons and military equipment as well as the use of new technologies, which are of great importance for our armed forces.

These technologies are also�capable of ensuring peace and security of our peoples," Sardinas said.

The 5th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 started on Tuesday and will run until Sunday at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center, located at the Kubinka air base just outside Moscow. Up to 120 nations participated in the forum's opening ceremony, which is two more than in 2018. In addition, 101 foreign firms are partaking in the event.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.