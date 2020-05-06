UrduPoint.com
Top Czech Diplomat Unhurt After Car Crash - Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:53 PM

Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek was caught in a car accident in Prague overnight that resulted in the driver's death, a police spokeswoman said Wednesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek was caught in a car accident in Prague overnight that resulted in the driver's death, a police spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The diplomat was in a taxi when it rammed a parked car, Violeta Siristova explained.

"The incident took place on Nuselska Street not far from Prague center at around 4 a.m. [2:00 GMT]. The taxi hit a parked car at a high speed," she said.

The 62-year-old driver is believed to have suffered cardiac arrest. Paramedics were not able to resuscitate him. The spokeswoman added that "no one else was hurt in the accident."

