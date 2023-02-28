Top Democrat on Key House Panel Says F-16s for Ukraine 'Not Wise Use of Resources'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The top-ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee said on Tuesday that the panel has concluded that it would not be a wise use of resources to send F-16s to Ukraine.

"We have considered that request," Ranking Member Adam Smith said in reference to Ukraine's requests for F-16s. "We looked at that and we determined that it is not a wise use of the resources that are necessary to win the fight."

Smith also noted that it would take a considerable amount of time and cost a significant amount of money to even deliver F-16s to Ukraine, train pilots and mechanics, create air fields to accommodate the aircraft and supply the spare parts needed to keep them operating.

"Best case scenario, we could maybe get some operational F-16's into Ukraine within a year, maybe eight months if we really pushed it, " Smith said during a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

The fourth-generation fighter jets would also "struggle to survive" on the battlefield against Russia, Smith also said.

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden said that F-16 fighter jets are off the table for Ukraine "for now."