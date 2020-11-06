UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Democrat Pelosi Calls Biden 'president-elect'

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:49 PM

Top Democrat Pelosi calls Biden 'president-elect'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, on Friday called Joe Biden the "president-elect" of the United States after he pulled ahead in key election results

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, on Friday called Joe Biden the "president-elect" of the United States after he pulled ahead in key election results.

"President-Elect Biden has a strong mandate to lead," Pelosi told reporters after Biden overtook President Donald Trump in the potentially decisive state of Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania would be enough to put Biden past the magic number of 270 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College, which determines the presidency.

Related Topics

Election Trump Nancy Lead United States Congress Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy inspections find 649 businesses as f ..

5 minutes ago

Johnson, von der Leyen to speak as post-Brexit tal ..

45 seconds ago

Road accident claims two lives in Mach

48 seconds ago

Putin, Argentine President Discuss Economic Cooper ..

50 seconds ago

Greece Cancels Athens Polytechnic Uprising Anniver ..

3 minutes ago

New EU Sanctions Against Belarus Will Not Remain U ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.