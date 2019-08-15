Top Democrats Urge Israel to Lift Ban on US Congresswomen, Slam Trump for Meddling

(@FahadShabbir)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and several other Democrats on Thursday urged Israel to lift an entry ban it imposed on two Muslim members of US Congress

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and several other Democrats on Thursday urged Israel to lift an entry ban it imposed on two Muslim members of US Congress

Earlier in the day, Israel's deputy foreign minister Tzipi Hotovely said the government barred Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from entering the country. The two lawmakers, both Muslims, have been outspoken critics of Israel's treatment of Palestinians and have backed the Palestinian-lead boycott movement.

"Many strong supporters of Israel will be deeply disappointed in this decision, which the Israeli government should reverse," Schumer said via Twitter.

Trump in a tweet on Thursday said it would show "great weakness" if Israel allowed the women to visit, a comment that sparked fierce criticism among Democrats.

"Israel's denial of entry to Congresswomen Tlaib and Omar is a sign of weakness, and beneath the dignity of the great State of Israel," Pelosi said in a statement.

"The President's statements about the Congresswomen are a sign of ignorance and disrespect, and beneath the dignity of the Office of the President."

Congressmen Ted Lieu took aim at the US president for daring to use his power to promote the interests of a foreign state over the responsibilities of American lawmakers.

"No American President should ever work with a foreign power to negatively affect American Members of Congress. We are all Americans first," Lieu said on Twitter.

Tlaib and Omar had planned to visit Israel next week. Hotovely told Israel's Reshet Radio that the decision is in line with a policy of denying entry to those who advocate for boycotts of Israel.

In July, the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a resolution opposing the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, a cause which targets Israel for its human rights violations against Palestinians. The Democratic-controlled House approved the measure by a 398-17-5 vote.