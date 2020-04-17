UrduPoint.com
Fri 17th April 2020

Top Diplomat Dismisses Claims on Sweden's Different Approach to COVID-19 From Other States



STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde called a "myth" reports that Swedish citizens' lives continue as usual despite the coronavirus pandemic, and the Swedish approach to fighting the spread of the disease was radically different from other countries.

The Swedish authorities have refrained from introducing strict lockdown measures, with schools, kindergartens, shops and other public places still open across the country. Earlier in the month, media reported that Stockholm's unwillingness to follow the example of other European countries and introduce drastic measures to fight COVID-19 had triggered a backlash among Swedish researchers. According to the broadcaster, after the UK abandoned its laissez-faire approach and introduced a nationwide lockdown, 2,000 Swedish researchers demanded that the government pursue stricter regulations.

"It is a myth that life in Sweden goes on as usual. Many people remain at home, many businesses have gone bankrupt, many Swedes have lost their jobs and have been severely affected by the epidemic," Linde told reporters.

The foreign minister added that the government's approach to the pandemic was not so different from restrictive measures imposed in other countries affected by the outbreak.

"It is not true to say that Sweden has a radically different strategy. We are also following the recommendations of experts, and we monitor the observance of social distancing and seek to protect people who are at risk," she stated.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday that the Swedish authorities had extended the entry ban for people from countries outside the European Union until May 15 over the coronavirus pandemic. The ban was introduced in mid-March due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 across Europe.

Sweden has so far confirmed 12,540 COVID-19 cases across the country with over 1,300 fatalities.

