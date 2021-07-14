UrduPoint.com
Top Diplomat To Represent France At Kiev-Backed 'Crimean Platform' - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

Top Diplomat to Represent France at Kiev-Backed 'Crimean Platform' - Ambassador

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) France will send Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to the Crimean Platform summit to be held in Kiev on August 23, Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins said on Tuesday.

In September 2020, during his speech at the UN General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the international community, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, to join and support the "Crimean Platform" - his flagship initiative to discuss ways to retake control of Crimea, which rejoined Russia in a 2014 referendum.

"We believe that it [the Crimean Platform] is a good idea to return the issue of the illegal annexation of Crimea on the agenda.

So, yes, we will be present [at the event]. Our foreign minister, Le Drian, will represent France both at the Crimean Platform summit and the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence," de Poncins was quoted as saying by the TSN broadcaster.

While Kiev continues to claim Crimea as its own temporarily occupied territory, Moscow has repeatedly stated that the issue was closed as the peninsula's residents overwhelmingly voted in favor of reunification with Russia in compliance with international law, adding that it would regard Kiev's attempts to compromise the status of Crimea through related summits as a threat to Russia's sovereign territory.

