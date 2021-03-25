Top diplomats from France, Germany, Italy in Libya

The foreign ministers of France, Germany and Italy met their Libyan counterpart in Tripoli on Thursday in a show of support for the war-torn country's newly formed unity government

The joint visit by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Germany's Heiko Maas and Italy's Luigi Di Maio comes 10 days after the formation of an interim government to lead Libya to December elections.