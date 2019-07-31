Top diplomats from S. Korea, Japan to hold talks: Seoul

UrduPoint.com
Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan will meet this week, Seoul said Wednesday, as a long-running diplomatic row develops into a bitter trade spat between the two US allies.

Japan this month unveiled tough restrictions on exports of chemicals vital to Seoul's world-leading chip and smartphone industry, in an escalation of a decades-long dispute over Japanese forced labour during World War II.

Tokyo has also threatened to remove South Korea from its "white list"trade status as early as Friday, in a move that could affect hundreds of keyitems imported to the South.

