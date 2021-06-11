Top Diplomats of Arab Countries to Hold Consultations in Qatar on June 15 - Doha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The foreign ministers of Arab countries will hold consultations in Doha on June 15, the Qatari government's press office told Sputnik on Friday.

The meeting, initially scheduled for June 8 and postponed by Qatar, will be face-to-face.

"The consultative meeting of the foreign ministers of the Arab countries will be held on Tuesday, June 15, in Qatar," the office said.

It is expected that the top diplomats will discuss the situation in the Palestinian territories after the recent conflict with Israel and the latest developments around East Jerusalem. The foreign ministers are also likely to discuss the rebuilding of the Gaza Strip and ways to work out a common position on the Palestinian issue to support the unification of various Palestinian movements.