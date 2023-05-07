CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) The foreign ministers of the member states of the League of Arab States (LAS) approved Syria's readmission to the organization during an extraordinary meeting on Sunday, Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf said.

"The meeting of the foreign ministers of the Arab League has approved Syria's return to the Arab League," Al-Sahhaf told Iraqi news agency INA.

The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after a war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria in protest against Syrian President Bashar Assad's policies, accusing his government of cracking down on demonstrators in the country. Years later, some of the nations have begun taking steps to reengage with Damascus and reopen embassies.