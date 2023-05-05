UrduPoint.com

Top Diplomats Of Armenia, Azerbaijan Reach Progress On Some Points Of Agreement - Yerevan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 12:30 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov have reached progress on some points of bilateral agreement during talks in the United States, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

"Ministers and their teams have made progress in understanding on some articles of the draft bilateral agreement 'on peace and the establishment of interstate relations,' while fixing that positions on some key issues still differ," the ministry said in a statement.

Both ministers also thanked the US side for organizing talks between Yerevan and Baku.

