Top Diplomats of Egypt, France, Italy, Greece, Cyprus to Discuss Libya on Wednesday- Cairo

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Foreign ministers of Egypt, France, Italy, Greece and Cyprus will discuss settlement of the Libyan crisis in Cairo on January 8, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The parties will discuss latest developments in Libya and ways to achieve a comprehensive settlement of the Libyan crisis, as well as the reasons and parties that hamper settlement efforts," the ministry said.

The diplomats will also discuss the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean region, it added.

In late November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Fayez Sarraj, the head of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), which controls only western part of the country, signed memoranda on military cooperation and on understanding of maritime zones.

After the Turkish parliament approval of military support for Libya on January 2, Erdogan said on Sunday that Ankara had sent troops to help the GNA. The GNA is fight against the Libyan National Army, which controls the country's eastern part.

Greece believes that Turkey is trying to use a memorandum of understanding on maritime zones to lay its hands on a large part of the Greek exclusive economic zone, amid Athens-Ankara disagreements over its borders. The memorandum on maritime zones was ratified by the Turkish parliament and sent to the United Nations.