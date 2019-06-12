UrduPoint.com
Top Diplomats Of Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria To Discuss Libya Crisis At Talks In Tunis - Cairo

Sumaira FH 16 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The foreign ministers of Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria will discuss ways to bring peace to neighboring conflict-torn Libya at talks in Tunis on Wednesday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

Such trilateral talks on the Libyan crisis settlement are held on a regular basis. The latest meeting took place in early March.

"The meeting in Tunis is expected to discuss the latest developments in Libya and consider ways to intensify efforts to restore security and stability as well as to fight terrorism in this country," the ministry said.

The situation in Libya, which has been suffering from unrest and been divided between two governments since 2011, deteriorated after on April 4, the Libyan National Army, which supports the Tobruk-based parliament, began an offensive on Tripoli, which is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord. Two days later, the latter announced a counteroffensive dubbed Volcano of Rage.

According to the World Health Organization, over 650 people have been killed and over 3,500 injured since the beginning of the offensive.

