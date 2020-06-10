UrduPoint.com
Top Diplomats Of EU, France, Germany, Italy Call To Stop Military Operations In Libya

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 07:10 AM

Top Diplomats of EU, France, Germany, Italy Call to Stop Military Operations in Libya

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Foreign Ministers Jean-Yves Le Drian of France, Heiko Maas of Germany and Luigi Di Maio of Italy called, in a joint statement, to stop military operations in Libya.

"In the aftermath of the constructive commitments to halt fighting, resume dialogue and reach a ceasefire within the framework of the 5+5 joint military committee, taken in Cairo on 6 June, the High Representative of the EU and the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and Italy urge all Libyan and International parties to effectively and immediately stop all military operations and engage constructively in the 5+5 negotiations, based upon the draft agreement of 23 February," the statement said.

"These efforts must lead all parties to swiftly agree on a ceasefire agreement in the 5+5 framework, including the withdrawal of all foreign forces, mercenaries and military equipment supplied in violation of the UN arms embargo from all regions of Libya, and to engage constructively in all strands of the UN-led intra-Libyan dialogue in order to pave the way for a comprehensive political agreement in accordance with the parameters agreed upon in Berlin," it said.

