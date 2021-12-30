Top Diplomats of Germany, France, US, UK Discuss Formats of Dialogue With Russia - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has discussed in a phone conversation with her counterparts from France, the United States and the United Kingdom the situation around Ukraine and formats of dialogue with Russia.

"Today in the evening, Foreign Minister (Baerbock) has discussed with the counterparts ... the situation on the Ukrainian border (with Russia) and the upcoming formats of dialogue with Russia," the German Foreign Ministry said on late Wednesday.

The diplomats also discussed the situation around the Iranian nuclear deal and the Lithuanian diplomatic row with China.