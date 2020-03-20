UrduPoint.com
Top Diplomats of Germany, Ukraine to Discuss COVID-19, Donbas Conflict on Friday - Berlin

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will hold a video conference with his Ukrainian counterpart later on Friday to discuss the coronavirus epidemic, the Donbas conflict and the latest Normandy summit decisions, according to the German ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will hold a video conference with his Ukrainian counterpart later on Friday to discuss the coronavirus epidemic, the Donbas conflict and the latest Normandy summit decisions, according to the German ministry.

"Today, a virtual visit will take place on occasion of new Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba taking office. The ministers will discuss topical issues related to tackling the coronavirus crisis, as well as the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the implementation of the decisions of the Normandy summit that was held in December," the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said at a briefing.

Kuleba, an ex-deputy prime minister for Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration, replaced Vadym Prystaiko at the post of foreign minister after the government of Oleksiy Honcharuk resigned. The new cabinet led by Prime Minister Denys Shmygal was approved by the parliament on March 4.

