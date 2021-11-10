Top Diplomats of Guarantor Countries May Meet in Nur-Sultan at Syria Talks - Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) SULTAN, November 10 (Sputnik) - The foreign ministers of guarantor countries may meet during the next round of talks on Syria, scheduled in Nur-Sultan in mid-December, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said.

"We expect confirmation from all participants about their readiness to come in mid-December. We have sent an invitation, we are agreeing on the format. The issues on the agenda have not been approved," Tleuberdi told reporters.

"The possibility of a meeting of the guarantor countries' foreign ministers within the framework of the regular meeting of the Astana process is also being considered. We are awaiting confirmation from all parties," he said.