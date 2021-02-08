UrduPoint.com
Top Diplomats Of Iraq, Egypt, Jordan Hold Talks In Cairo Within Arab League's Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Top Diplomats of Iraq, Egypt, Jordan Hold Talks in Cairo Within Arab League's Session

MOSCOW/CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The foreign ministers of three Arab nations ” Egypt, Iraq and Jordan ” held a meeting on Monday within the framework of a trilateral cooperation mechanism on the sidelines of a League of Arab States session in Cairo, the countries' foreign ministries said.

"Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi meets with his Egyptian and Iraqi counterparts, Sameh Shoukry and Fuad Hussein, [respectively,] within the framework of consultations and coordination as part of the tripartite cooperation mechanism between Jordan, Egypt and Iraq, [with the meeting occurring] on the sidelines of a ministerial session of the League of Arab States being held today in Cairo," the Jordanian Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter.

The top diplomats have reviewed the latest developments in different areas of joint cooperation, as well as ways to push forward economic integration between the countries and achieve mutual benefits, a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said following the meeting.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to continuing the cooperation's approach in an effort to accelerate the implementation of strategic projects, according to the statement.

The three ministers held talks on the Palestinian issue, as well as on situations in Syria, Yemen and Libya, and pointed out the importance of reaching political solutions to the ongoing conflicts and stopping foreign interference in their internal affairs.

The sides also agreed to reinforce joint efforts to fight terrorism and maintain security and stability across the region.

Such trilateral meetings on the joint cooperation mechanism take place on a regular basis, with one of the most recent meetings focused on agreements in various fields having been occurred in mid-October.

