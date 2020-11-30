UrduPoint.com
Top Diplomats Of Japan, China Welcome Resumption Of Short-Term Business Trips

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 01:20 PM

Top Diplomats of Japan, China Welcome Resumption of Short-Term Business Trips

The top diplomats of Japan and China welcomed on Monday the mutual resumption of short-term business trips, which had been on halt due to the coronavirus pandemic

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The top diplomats of Japan and China welcomed on Monday the mutual resumption of short-term business trips, which had been on halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement was reached during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Japan last week. Starting November 30, the two countries mutually exempt business people from the 14-day quarantine if they submit a negative coronavirus test and an itinerary of their visit in advance.

"It comes under difficult circumstances, but I expect the (resumption of travel) will contribute to promoting human exchanges," Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

His message was read out at an online Japanese-Chinese forum of government officials and business people.

Top Chinese diplomat, in turn, said in a video message that the move "will accelerate the pace of resumption of companies' manufacturing activities amid the pandemic" and "provide an important support for the recovery and development" of the two economies.

Japan has secured similar arrangements with South Korea, Vietnam and Singapore.

