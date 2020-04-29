UrduPoint.com
Top Diplomats Of Normandy Four To Assess Implementation Of Paris Summit Decisions - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 06:05 PM

The upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France on the Ukrainian crisis settlement, which will be held via video conference, will focus on the assessment of the implementation of the decisions made at the Normandy-format summit in Paris last December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Wednesday

"The main topic for us will be the analysis and evaluation of the implementation by the parties to the conflict Donetsk, Luhansk and Kiev of the decisions of the Normandy Four Paris summit in December, all provisions that are fixed there. If all goes well, there will be an exchange of views on what stage of implementation we are at, where there are major problems and how to solve them," Rudenko said.

The diplomat added that the date of the next Normandy Format summit was unlikely to be discussed at the Thursday video conference, because of all the decisions made in Paris, in fact, the parties have only advanced by exchanging prisoners and detainees.

The latest meeting of the Normandy Four leaders the first in the last three years took place on December 9 in Paris and resulted in a joint communique that outlined the next steps in the peace process, including an "all-for-all" exchange of conflict-related detainees, a ceasefire and the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces.

