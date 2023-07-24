Open Menu

Top Diplomats Of Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan To Discuss Karabakh, Peace Treaty - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Top Diplomats of Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan to Discuss Karabakh, Peace Treaty - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his counterparts from Azerbaijan and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, will discuss tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh and preparations of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan during a meeting on July 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his counterparts from Azerbaijan and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, will discuss tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh and preparations of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan during a meeting on July 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The heads of the foreign ministries will analyze ways to de-escalate the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and intensify the implementation of the trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9, 2020, January 11, November 26, 2021 and October 31, 2022. Particular attention will be paid to the preparation of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan, the search for solutions to the remaining issues, to which Russia is ready to provide maximum assistance," the ministry said in a statement.

