Top Diplomats of Russia, Iran, Turkey Discuss Next Astana Summit on Syria - Tehran

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The foreign ministers from Russia, Iran and Turkey have discussed the crisis in Syria and the possibility to have the sixth Astana summit of the leaders of the three countries once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, in online talks on Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers of the three countries have affirmed the necessity of continuing trilateral consultation [on Syrian settlement], including holding the sixth summit within the Astana framework, following normalization of the COVID-19 situation," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia's Sergey Lavrov, Iran's Mohammad Javad Zarif and Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu have also addressed the situation in Idlib, the necessity to lift sanctions in the time of the global epidemic and repatriation of refugees.

Zarif stressed the independence of the Syrian Constitutional Committee that should be free from interference by foreign countries, his ministry said.

The Astana trio has been trying to bring the conflicting sides together to achieve peaceful settlement in Syria since the first meeting in Astana (now Nur Sultan) in January 2017.