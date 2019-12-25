UrduPoint.com
Top Diplomats Of Russia, Italy Discuss Libyan Crisis Settlement In Phone Talks - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 05:34 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, on Wednesday had a phone conversation to discuss the peace process for the conflict in Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, on Wednesday had a phone conversation to discuss the peace process for the conflict in Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"As [Lavrov and Di Maio] exchanged opinions on topical international matters, they paid special attention to stabilization in Libya. Both sides stressed the need to coordinate efforts to the fullest to ensure international support for the peace process in Libya with the UN as the centerpiece," the ministry said in a statement.

Moscow also mentioned that the call was initiated by Rome.

"The ministers agreed that efforts had to be focused on endorsing dialogue between the sides to the Libyan conflict while taking into consideration the interests of Libya's neighbors and other countries of the region," the ministry added.

According to the statement, matters pertaining to the bilateral agenda were discussed as well.

Libya has been living through a severe political crisis since a coup in 2011 toppled leader Muammar Gaddafi. Two rival administrations have since practically turned the oil-rich country into a duopoly, with the Libyan National Army (LNA) controlling the east and the Government of National Accord (GNA) controlling the west. The country's south, however, has recently begun attracting runaway terrorists from Syria and Iraq.

The situation has escalated over the past several weeks as the LNA commander announced an offensive on GNA-held capital of Tripoli. The city had already been a battleground for a similar attack in April, in which hundreds of people were killed and thousands more injured.

