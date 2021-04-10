UrduPoint.com
Top Diplomats Of Turkey, Egypt Hold Rare Phone Call Amid Push For Normalization - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 08:19 PM

Top Diplomats of Turkey, Egypt Hold Rare Phone Call Amid Push for Normalization - Source

Turkey's top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, have exchanged good wishes for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in a rare phone call amid efforts to mend ties after the 2013 breakup, a Turkish ministry source told Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Turkey's top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, have exchanged good wishes for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in a rare phone call amid efforts to mend ties after the 2013 breakup, a Turkish ministry source told Sputnik.

In March, Cavusoglu said that Ankara was normalizing high-level diplomatic contacts with Cairo.

"Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has held a telephone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. They congratulated each other on the beginning of Ramadan," the source said.

In August 2013, Turkey and Egypt recalled their ambassadors over Ankara's backlash over the overthrow of then-President Mohammed Morsi in the Arab republic. Then, they declared each other's ambassadors persona non grata.

More Stories From World

