Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Top Diplomats Of Turkey, Russia, Syria And Iran Likely To Meet In Moscow - Cavusoglu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Top Diplomats of Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran Likely to Meet in Moscow - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The top diplomats of Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran are likely to hold a meeting in Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

The deputy foreign ministers of the four countries agreed to continue contacts during a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday.

"The meeting of delegations at the level of deputy foreign ministers in Moscow was to prepare the meeting of foreign ministers. In the coming period, we are waiting for the invitation of the Russian side to implement this meeting. The meeting will most probably be held in Moscow," Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Brussels.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Brussels Top

Recent Stories

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in supp ..

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in support of &#039;1 Billion Meals E ..

28 minutes ago
 #CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

2 hours ago
 vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strateg ..

Vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strategic Partner and Shares Views on ..

2 hours ago
 Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

4 hours ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.