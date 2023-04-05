Top Diplomats of Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran Likely to Meet in Moscow - Cavusoglu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The top diplomats of Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran are likely to hold a meeting in Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

The deputy foreign ministers of the four countries agreed to continue contacts during a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday.

"The meeting of delegations at the level of deputy foreign ministers in Moscow was to prepare the meeting of foreign ministers. In the coming period, we are waiting for the invitation of the Russian side to implement this meeting. The meeting will most probably be held in Moscow," Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Brussels.