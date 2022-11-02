UrduPoint.com

Top Diplomats Of Turkey, US Discuss Situation With Grain Deal - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 11:38 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the situation around the grain deal, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the situation around the grain deal, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Russia suspended its participation in the UN-brokered grain deal on Saturday after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the incident with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the phone on Wednesday. Shortly after, Erdogan announced that Russia was returning to the deal, and the Russian defense ministry confirmed it. Erdogan then called US President Joe Biden.

"During the conversation, (Cavusoglu and Blinken) discussed latest developments in Ukraine, in particular, the grain corridor.

Minister Cavusoglu informed his colleague about Turkey's initiatives to ensure the smooth functioning of the grain deal. Blinken expressed his gratitude for Turkey's initiatives to reopen the grain corridor," the ministry said.

The two diplomats also discussed Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO as well as the modernization of the Turkish air force with F-16 fighters, the ministry said.

Cavusoglu briefed Blinken on the draft resolution on zero-waste production, which Turkey submitted to the UN General Assembly, the ministry added.

