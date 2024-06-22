Open Menu

Top Diplomats, UN Officials Join In Celebrating Pakistan's Election To Security Council

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2024 | 01:40 PM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Nearly a hundred ambassadors from all regions of the world and United Nations officials Friday attended a reception hosted by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, to celebrate Pakistan's victorious election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

On June 6, Pakistan was elected, with a massive majority, as a non-permanent member of the 15-member Council, with Ambassador Akram pledging to make a contribution in meeting the grave challenges facing the world.

Pakistan, which was unopposed, garnered 182 votes in the 193-member General Assembly, and will begin its two-year term on January 1, 2025.

Ambassadors of the five permanent members of the Security Council-- China, United States, Russia, France and Britain -- were among those attended.

Also present were members of the Pakistani community in and around New York.

